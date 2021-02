Brother Vellies Just Dropped Exclusive Beauty Bags At Sephora

"When thinking about what to create in partnership with Brother Vellies, it was important that the Brother Vellies brand ethos and style were prominent in the pieces," Bandwart says. "Cosmetic bags felt like a natural fit based on Brother Vellies’ expertise in leather goods and handbags and we’re thrilled that this collaboration delivers on our key Sephora Collection client promise: To create high-quality goods at an affordable price point." Back in June, Sephora committed to the 15 Percent Pledge — also founded by James — to dedicate 15% of their brand offerings to Black-owned businesses. "When Aurora James first called for Sephora to join the 15 Percent Pledge, we recognized the opportunity to take even more meaningful action and build a more inclusive beauty community internally and externally," Banwart explains. "Sephora had no doubts about wanting to make this commitment, and by doing so swiftly, we hoped to set an example that others would follow in the industry.