Brother Vellies Just Dropped Exclusive Beauty Bags At Sephora

Sephora is no stranger to partnering with the buzziest fashion houses of the moment; remember the Moschino collection featuring a teddy bear makeup palette? Now, the one-stop-beauty shop is teaming up with a luxury brand that's leading the style pack in 2021: Aurora James' Brother Vellies. The resulting collab, which just dropped today, can best be described as the trendiest limited-edition makeup bags we've ever laid eyes on. "We’ve long admired both the Brother Vellies brand and all that Aurora herself has done to advance diversity & inclusion in retail and beyond," Brooke Banwart, Sephora Collection's Vice President and General Manager tells Refinery29, going on to add that teaming up "came about quite naturally." The result? A collection of three high-fashion makeup bags, ranging from a pink croc-effect train case to a vintage-inspired 'scribble' pouch in faux leather. And, best of all: every item clocks in at under $50 — which, for Brother Vellies, is a steal.
"When thinking about what to create in partnership with Brother Vellies, it was important that the Brother Vellies brand ethos and style were prominent in the pieces," Bandwart says. "Cosmetic bags felt like a natural fit based on Brother Vellies’ expertise in leather goods and handbags and we’re thrilled that this collaboration delivers on our key Sephora Collection client promise: To create high-quality goods at an affordable price point." Back in June, Sephora committed to the 15 Percent Pledge — also founded by James — to dedicate 15% of their brand offerings to Black-owned businesses. "When Aurora James first called for Sephora to join the 15 Percent Pledge, we recognized the opportunity to take even more meaningful action and build a more inclusive beauty community internally and externally," Banwart explains. "Sephora had no doubts about wanting to make this commitment, and by doing so swiftly, we hoped to set an example that others would follow in the industry.
The limited-edition drop hits stores today but likely won't stay in stock for long — so, don't miss out on carting a piece of such artful makeup history while and repping Brother Vellies in the process.
