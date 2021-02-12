After Being Called Out By Bachelor Nation, Rachael Kirkconnell Finally Responded To Her Past Racist Behavior
Black women in this franchise must always be hyper aware of our “grace” because no one is extending it to us.— Pieper James (@pieper_jamess) February 11, 2021
Toni Morrison always had the right words. pic.twitter.com/C64JzyJVMK— Kristin Hopkins (@kristinbhopkins) February 11, 2021
Ridiculous how many cast members, including myself, received NUMEROUS racist messages but never did we receive any acknowledgement from production. I guess our grace and compassion got lost in the mail??? The double standard makes me sick.— Onyeka Ehie (@onyekaehie) February 11, 2021
Yesterday was incredibly upsetting. To see someone do straight up gymnastics to try and excuse racist behavior is inexcusable and a direct slap in the face.— Khaylah (@spperk) February 11, 2021
It’s crazy how hard this franchise will protect its cookie cutter contestants but wouldn’t give half of that energy to their contestants of color— Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 11, 2021
Let’s also talk about how he kept saying “the lens of 2018” well in 2018 we were talking about Garrett’s racist and bigoted likes so yeah it was still a problem back then. The thing was, Chris was the only one defending it then too.— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) February 10, 2021
In addition:— Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) February 11, 2021
1. Y'all had a known racist on my season (Lee) with an African American lead....
2. Y'all pull this bullshit by having Rachel on Matt's season and conveniently "missing" this blip in her past.
Y'all sleep in the vetting department the last few years, or nah?