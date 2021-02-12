Lana Condor On Saying Goodbye To Lara Jean — & The Alternate Ending We’ll Never See

“I never thought I would get this opportunity, and because of that, I want to make sure that young actors don’t have to think that it’s a pipe dream,” Condor said. “It’s baby steps [for Asian American representation] but at least it’s steps. Raya and the Last Dragon, Always Be My Maybe, Searching, The Farewell, Parasite — I know I’m missing so many, but that’s good! I’m very hopeful for the future, and I’m happy to be a part of it, especially when it comes to the youth category. It’s nice for me as a young actress to tell these stories about growing up and what it means to be a girl, in a mainstream way. It’s my greatest joy that we’ve helped reignite the love for rom-coms. We need so much happiness right now.”

