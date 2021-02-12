Spread Some Joy With R29’s Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards

We’re about to enter the one-year mark of quarantining and working from home due to shutdowns, Mercury is in retrograde, and Britney Spears is still under conservatorship. But some good things are happening: Brandy’s Cinderella is finally streaming, the new moon is in Aquarius, and Refinery29’s pop culture Valentine’s Day cards are here again.
These Valentine’s Day cards do more than their (stale, boring, always the same) Hallmark and drug store counterparts — our unique cards take you through the past year through the lens of the best TV, music, and cultural moments, from poet Amanda Gorman to K-pop star Wonho. So many of us feel alone on Valentine’s Day. These cards are meant to bring a smile to you, your family, your friends, your co-workers, and even your upstairs neighbor who is constantly stomping around.
Advertisement
Let these pop culture Valentines usher in a little much-needed laughter and thirst onto your screen.
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Promising Young Woman, writer and director Emerald Fennell’s breakout hit film marked by its fantastic soundtrack and a devastating ending, is the definition of bittersweet. This card is for someone with a dark sense of humor.
Paul Mescal in Normal People
Has one chain ever broken so many hearts? Paul Mescal’s tender and nuanced performance in Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People redefined the “soft boy.” This card is for someone who wears a chain — or changed your life for the better.
Chloe x Halle
Chloe and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle have proven they’re capable of creating otherworldly, elegant, and unforgettable bops. Like the angels they are, the sister duo released Ungodly Hour in June when we needed it most. This card is for someone you miss getting into trouble with.
Amanda Gorman
22-year-old poet laureate Amanda Gorman inspired a nation with her inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climbed.“ This card is for the dreamers and lovers in the world.
Wonho
Korean singer Wonho, King of the Funky-Yet-Sincere Bop, also happens to be the patron saint of thirst. Just check out his Instagram — you've been warned. This card is perfect for that special someone who’s locked in a gilded cage of yearning.
Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page won over more than just Daphne with his role as The Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Bridgerton. This card is for someone who kept rewinding the “Wildest Dreams” scene — over and over again.
Advertisement