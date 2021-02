My Love Language Is Having A Basic AF Valentine’s Day

And yet: I still want to celebrate Valentine's Day, which has always held a soft spot in my heart, no matter how basic the internet has deemed feeling a spark of joy on what always ends of being the coldest of winter’s days. And even though the day honors St. Valentine, the patron saint of love, some of my best memories are of platonic affection. When I was younger, I spent far too much time in party stores picking out the best Valentines to hand out to my class (always with a Dove chocolate heart taped on) and figuring out exactly which cartoon puppy cards I'd give to my best friends and my of-the-moment crush. As I grew older, I came home from school to see chocolate, a card, and a single rose accented by baby's breath from my dad on our kitchen island. And when I went off to college, I always received the same — this time just through the mail — and I enjoyed it alongside a box of rosé wine shared with my roommates as we prioritized our love for one another and ourselves over the college romances we thought were the end-all-be-all.