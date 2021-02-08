Bye, Peter Kavinsky — Jenny Han is Giving Us A New Boy To Fall For

With the saga of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) coming to an end with the upcoming final film in the popular To All the Boys franchise, fans of the meant-to-be couple are ready for a new love story to invest in. As if she heard your prayers, Jenny Han is already working on bringing another swoon-worthy romance to the screen — and this one has not one, but two men for you to fall for.
Han has signed a deal with Amazon Studios to helm a young adult series based on her popular Summer series. Starting with the 2009 book The Summer I Turned Pretty, the plot follows the complicated love triangle between protagonist Isabella “Belly” Conklin and her childhood best friends Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher (who just happen to be brothers). Over the course of one fateful summer, the dynamic between the three young people shifts dramatic, leading to a series of events that changes the nature of their relationship forever.
Sound enticing, right? That’s exactly why Amazon jumped on board to be the next streamer to have ownership over a Han title. The Summer I Turned Pretty and its sequels have been ordered as an original Amazon series, with the novelist penning the script and serving as its showrunner alongside Gabrielle Stanton (The Flash). The project is still in its early stages, but given the popularity of Netflix's To All the Boys films, it’s almost certain that whoever is cast to play Belly and her love interests is pretty much guaranteed a spot in your heart. (That’s kind of the Jenny Han effect. I don't make the rules.)
“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021,” Han shared in an official statement about the news of the adaptation. “For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”
Goodbye, Peter Kavinsky — hello, Fisher brothers!