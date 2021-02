Miley Cyrus Took A Cue From Harry Styles For Her Super Bowl Look

Jazmine Sullivan also performed at the game, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” alongside country music star Eric Church. For the duet, Sullivan chose a crystal-covered white suit from New York-based label Area . With the suit, she donned a crystal headpiece, one of the brand’s signature accessories. Like Cyrus, her look for rehearsal may have been even better than the one worn for the main event: The “Lost One” singer paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, according to Harper’s Bazaar , wearing a white tracksuit not unlike the one Houston wore when she herself rehearsed for the Super Bowl back in 1991. (Like this year, the 1991 Super Bowl took place in Tampa Bay, Florida.)