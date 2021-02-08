Jeep’s Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Ad Faces Backlash For Telling Americans To Embrace The Political “Middle”
I believe what the Jeep ad was telling us is that if we just set aside our differences with the fascists who want us silenced or dead, Bruce Springsteen will bring us each a Jeep we can use when we eventually have to flee to Canada.— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 8, 2021
You would think Jeep would know that if you drive in the precise middle of the road you will die.— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) February 8, 2021
Honoring the "geographical" middle of the (contiguous 48) United States is as dumb as 2 senators per arbitrary outline of a state. I love my Jeep, and I love you Bruce, but nope. Even if "the middle" is a legit virtue, a Christian chapel in Kansas is not where it is.— John Hodgman (@hodgman) February 8, 2021
As someone who deeply admires Bruce Springsteen, I just have to say that Jeep commercial was sad.— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 8, 2021
A great artist paid to further a deeply misguided idea (the problem in America is “red vs. blue”) in order to sell cars.