In the Florida-centric comedy from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the women who gifted us with Bridesmaids , we are introduced to two down on their luck middle-aged besties who are in need of a vacation . Simple premise, right? Well, of course, shenanigans ensue, ridiculously life or death ones. As do deep discussions about Mr. Peanut's hotness (it's the top hat that gets these ladies) and why Trish is really the best name. Apparently, you just know a Trish really has her act together and who are we to question the logic of Barb and Star?