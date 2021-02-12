Love is in the (streaming) air. With Valentine’s Day on the weekend horizon, Netflix is in a flirty mood. On Friday, February 12, the streaming service is premiering the final chapter of its most romantic YA series: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The third film in the franchise, Always and Forever, finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) on the precipice of graduation with the unknown of college ahead of her.
For viewers hungry for more love stories, Always and Forever isn’t the only one you’ll find on Netflix this weekend. You’ll also get The Big Day, a docuseries about luxury Indian weddings, and two foriegn-language romances. But, Netflix isn’t all paper hearts and emotional monologues right now. True crime limited series The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel also debuted this week, along with a baking show from a Great British Baking Show star Nadiya Jamir Hussain, a comedic reality show, and a grim foreign-language thriller.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.