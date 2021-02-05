Yes, This Is Trump’s Very Real SAG-AFTRA Resignation Letter. Who Cares!

Donald Trump, best known for his acting roles in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and one episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — to name just a few! — resigned from the Screen Actors Guild on Thursday in a letter that essentially memed itself. The former president’s resignation came after the labor union board voted in January to refer Trump to its disciplinary committee for a hearing over his role in inciting deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. If found guilty, Trump would have faced censure, fines, or expulsion.
And to that, Trump's letter was anchored by just two words: “Who cares!” But he seemed to care quite a bit, as he claimed the union was using him for “free media attention to distract from” its “dismal record as a union.” Because Trump has been banned from all social media, including his preferred communication platform Twitter, he made sure to also throw in some jabs at the media, stating that he “created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN.” He seems to be taking his loss well.
The Money Never Sleeps "star" continued: “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas.” Sounds a lot like his presidency, which has done little for working class Americans, and nothing that truly matters — instead, illegally generating revenue for his businesses and promoting white nationalist policies and ideas.
Former President Trump resigns from the Screen Actors Guild with a letter I simply cannot stop reading. pic.twitter.com/PRWR91svUS— Kristin Brown (@kristincbrown) February 4, 2021
In response to Trump’s resignation tirade, union president Gabrielle Carteris simply wrote: “Thank you.” The charges against the former president were brought forward by the union’s executive director David White at the request of Carteris. “Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” White said in a statement at the time.
Perhaps, though, Trump’s resignation from his last grasp of power should come as no surprise. For one, he was on the verge of being fired, and only losers get fired, apparently. But the Zoolander "star" had to, of course, come up with the most petty resignation letter in order to garner some attention for himself since being kicked off social media. It’s one of his only ways of communicating with the public these days — the other is working as an informal consultant to other tweeters in his circle.
According to Gizmodo, the former president is apparently spending his free time writing “insults and observations” about political happenings and suggesting them to people who haven’t been banned from Twitter. Sounds like he’s doing well. But again, who cares!