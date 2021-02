Britney Spears Isn’t Sending Secret Messages To Fans On IG, Her Social Media Manager Insists

Cassie Petrey is a co-founder of the digital marketing company CrowdSurf, which manages Spears’ accounts along with a handful of other stars. Petrey posted a multi-slide Instagram responding to a Jan. 22 Twitter thread by fan account @BritneyHiatus that claimed that she was involved in Spears' controversial conservatorship. Petrey denied the allegations, claiming instead that the star has full control over her posts. "I absolutely adore the Britney Spears' fan base [...] I know everything they do and say is because they truly love her," she wrote. "Which is why it's been so easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years."