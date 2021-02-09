Judas & The Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback Is Ready To Show You A Hero

Set in Chicago in the late 1960s, Judas and the Black Messiah tracks the rise and fall of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, who was killed during a raid by the FBI and the Chicago police on the word of an informant, William O’Neil (LaKeith Stanfield). As Hampton’s pregnant fiancée and fellow Panther, Deborah is neither the titular Judas (that would be O’Neil) nor the Black Messiah he betrays (Hampton himself), but in many ways, she’s the hero of the movie, a woman supremely talented into her own right, who, as a mother and wife, continuously sacrifices herself so that those she loves — a man, a movement — can realize their potential. And as the tragedy often goes, she in return, gets nothing, much less recognition.