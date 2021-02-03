Even if you've never seen an entire episode of HBO's Euphoria, you're probably familiar with its two buzziest headliners: Zendaya (of course) and the makeup. The latter can be credited to the series' head makeup designer, Doniella (Donni) Davy, and her interpretation of a world where high schoolers stick rhinestones on their eyebrows and draw their eyeliner in the shape of a cloud.
Needless to say, the show's fans constantly pull real-life inspiration from Euphoria, recreating the makeup worn by their favorite characters. One of the most-copied designs is the cloud look Davy designed for Jules, played by Hunter Schafer — and now today, as a gift to her Euphoria stans, Davy is releasing a face-sticker version of her now-iconic clouds.
The special-edition decals were hand-drawn by Davy and brought to life in collaboration with fellow makeup artist Phyllis Cohen, the founder of Face Lace, a brand that specializes in adhesive makeup. Each special Euphoria-themed pack retails for $17.50 and includes two sets of cloud-shaped stickers, one in a rainbow holographic finish and the other in a metallic silver.
You can use your twinkle cloud stickers exactly as Jules would, or customize your look to level up your face mask — they're reusable, so the styling opportunities are endless. And the best part? The collaboration pledges to donate 10% of the sticker sales to Trans Lifeline.
