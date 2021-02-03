There’s A Third Party In Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s Marriage — Bridgerton

Since its December 2020 premiere, Bridgerton has quite literally taken over the world. It’s quickly risen to become Netflix’s most streamed original series ever, inspiring fanmade musicals and even fashion trends. Celebrities aren’t immune from the global phenomenon either; the Shonda Rhimes show has also also hit the home of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and it’s making their quality time a little...complicated.
Whether you love it, hated it, or fell somewhere in-between, it’s safe to say that everyone is watching Bridgerton on Netflix. The popular show, an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s literary series of the same name, follows the drama brewing in Regency-era London's high court. The Bridgertons are at the center of the story, and oldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) sets out to become the most eligible bachelorette of the season with a little help from handsome duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page). What ensues instead is a sometimes frustrating, mostly beautiful love story between the two leads.
Advertisement
Just like the rest of the world, Kunis is fully invested in the story of Daphne and Simon, so much so that's she's been bringing it into the bedroom. During a recent appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, the couple joked that Bridgerton was driving a wedge in their marriage because the That 70's Show actress just can't stop watching it.
"So, I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," Kunis explained to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, What's happening in this show?"
"[Ashton's] dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode — and this is a TMI — but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?'" she laughed recounted. "He was so confused!"
"You're cheating on me with this show!" Kutcher responded with a laugh.
Kunis isn't the only one who can't get enough of Daphne and Simon. The overwhelming positive response to the series has led to Netflix rushing to green light production for a second season, which the final episode hints may follow the misadventures of the Viscount Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). And if the viewership remains high, Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen have a lot of subject matter to pull from; the Bridgerton series is composed of eight books, one for each sibling in the tight-knit British family.
Ashton, your wife and the rest of the world are in this for the long haul — you might as well join the wave.