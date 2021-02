Welcome To The Score: Here’s $200 Off MIRROR Fitness For YOU

The life cycle of a promo code is much like a cloud; it floats around the internet only to vanish into the virtual ether at a moment's notice. When we google “[insert retailer here] discount”, we're bombarded with a hodgepodge of jumbled letters and numbers that always seem to have expired over two months ago. The R29 Shopping team would now like to introduce you to a solution for this deal conundrum: The Score. Our brand-spankin’ new series will serve as a dedicated hub for fresh promo codes we secured exclusively for YOU. At least once a month we’re dropping unparalleled limited-time deals from R29 readers' most wanted retailers like Beyoncé drops albums. And, for today’s grand premiere, we're kicking things off with $200 off the esteemed hi-tech fitness brand, MIRROR