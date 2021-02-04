Welcome To The Score: Here’s $200 Off MIRROR Fitness For YOU

The life cycle of a promo code is much like a cloud; it floats around the internet only to vanish into the virtual ether at a moment's notice. When we google “[insert retailer here] discount”, we're bombarded with a hodgepodge of jumbled letters and numbers that always seem to have expired over two months ago. The R29 Shopping team would now like to introduce you to a solution for this deal conundrum: The Score. Our brand-spankin’ new series will serve as a dedicated hub for fresh promo codes we secured exclusively for YOU. At least once a month we’re dropping unparalleled limited-time deals from R29 readers' most wanted retailers like Beyoncé drops albums. And, for today’s grand premiere, we're kicking things off with $200 off the esteemed hi-tech fitness brand, MIRROR.
What's The Score?
You have until midnight EST on Sunday, February 7 to use our one-of-a-kind code REFINERY29 at checkout for $200 off a MIRROR Package plus Free White Glove Delivery and Installation (a $450 total value)! Essentially, in this four-day period, our readers can snag the coveted “nearly invisible home gym” at its lowest price.
COVID-19 lockdowns combined with New Year’s fitness resolutions pushed MIRROR to the top of our "2021 workout-from-home heroes" list. In one two-foot-wide glass, you get access to 50+ genres of personalized workouts with different skill levels, timespans, and world-class personal trainers. Even when you're not breaking a sweat in class you can connect with friends, track your progress on its personal performance dashboard, and remember what it feels like to be motivated by others again. "The Mirror’s beautiful slim design is well-suited to small spaces, especially during quarantine, and we offer a variety of content — from cardio and weights to Latin dance and yoga — on one device. This allows Members to utilize several genres to accomplish their fitness goals, whether they’re sweating by themselves, with a roommate, or with people around the country," Founder and CEO, Brynn Putnam, explains.
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who will be the fittest of them all? Anyone who takes advantage of this 72-hour period of double discounts. Score it for yourself before our exclusive code vanishes into the virtual ether.
