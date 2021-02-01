Chloe Bailey Deserves Better — All Black Women Do

In a perfect world, she wouldn't have to explain why she's using her Instagram the way she wants or why she's dressing or dancing in a certain way — her body, her business. But because we live in a culture where policing the lives of Black women is still the norm, Chloe felt like she had to address the haters. Fortunately, she's also got a team of proud Black women all over the industry and the internet standing in support of her. The world may have something to say, but so do we: go off, sis. Go off!