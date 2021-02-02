Kristin Ess Just Dropped The Most Zoom-Perfect Winter Hair Accessories

Nothing dresses up a Zoom video call quite like a new hair accessory. Not only does a plush headband or a trendy setting clip tucked right by your hairline make you look prepped and ready for the day, it also helps completely disguise the fact that it's been days since your last shampoo (not from an aerosol can).
Better still, revitalizing your current assortment of clips and hair pins is as simple as placing an online order at Target. You'll just want to shop the newest seasonal assortment by Kristin Ess. From shearling-lined headbands and scrunchies to blush-pink bows and crystal clips, scroll through to shop your new favorite winter accessory that wears so much chicer than its sub-$13 price tag — before you spot it on your co-worker at next week's meeting.
