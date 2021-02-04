There was also a part of the Summer House newcomer that simply didn't want to know, she revealed. Getting the full rundown of the situation would definitely have influenced Ciara's thoughts on her future roommate, and she wanted to get off on the right foot with everyone in the house, including Luke's kinda-but-not-really ex. As a person who wasn't used to sharing her space — Ciara has lived alone for most of her adult life — she knew that she had to be intentional about entering the space with good energy and an open mind.