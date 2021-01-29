How Toxic Was Old Hollywood? Rita Moreno Bares All In A Brave New Documentary

“When I saw the film, I was very young, and I don’t think I saw it with that in mind. I was watching the movie with the first Puerto Rican actress to win an Oscar. It wasn’t until later that I realized: Wait. She’s saying ‘Puerto Rico, let it sink back in the ocean.’ That’s tough. Why? Actually when we were making the documentary, they were holding auditions in Puerto Rico for the new movie. And I told Rita, ‘Do you know there are a lot of Puerto Ricans who don’t like the movie because of what it represents?’ They even had a panel in Puerto Rico with actors and professors from the university and Stephen Spielberg and Tony Kushner. I think it’s great she’s part of the executives of this movie, because we were able to let her know what Puerto Ricans felt.”