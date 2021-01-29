Of Course Lauren Boebert Is Trolling Parkland Survivor David Hogg

Just after footage of QAnon conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg surfaced this week, another unhinged politician has logged on to join the fight. Lauren Boebert — a Republican Congressperson from Colorado and gun fanatic — jumped in on late Thursday night to mock David Hogg for not being “tough” enough about the shooting he survived in 2018 as a high school senior.
The aggressive cyberbullying comes after Hogg has repeatedly called out Boebert, Greene, and other Republican politicians for failing to take action on gun control. Hogg tweeted previously that both Greene and Boebert are “real threats” in Congress. "They can put up all the fencing around the capitol the real threats of @mtgreenee and @laurenboebert will still be inside until @GOPLeader takes a stand," he tweeted.
In response, Boebert shot back with a quote tweet, saying, “David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child.” No, you didn’t misread that — a politician is mocking a school shooting survivor specifically for supporting gun control laws following a violent attack on the Capitol, no less.
Initially, Hogg responded by quote tweeting and saying, “Sorry I was a little more worried about MTG not shooting my friends and staff with her concealed gun she was threatening us with than responding to your evil twin. It’s a little thing called deescalation you probably haven’t heard of it.” Then, he replied directly to Boebert: “Ha- funny enough last I checked I wasn’t the Congresswomen trying to bully a college student on twitter. I’ll say the same thing to you I said about your evil twin- if you shoot me you prove my point.”
Along with his response, he asked people to text “resign” to 954-954 to demand via petition that Marjorie Taylor Greene resign from her position for her dangerous views and behaviors.
Early this morning, March For Our Lives Georgia showed up at Greene’s office with a petition that has over 112,500 signatures demanding her resignation. When Hogg tweeted to raise awareness about the petition, he called Greene out as “a person who calls the unarmed teenagers she stalks with guns ‘cowards’” who “when teenagers show up in her district with over 100k signatures calling for her resignation she runs and hides.” Hogg called her “just another cowardly corrupt DC millionaire politician.”
Both representatives Boebert and Greene believe and have continued to push former President Trump’s election fraud conspiracy theories, but it’s unknown whether Boebert holds a shared belief in Greene’s conspiracy theory that the Parkland shooting was staged. Boebert herself does have extreme views on guns, and refused to walk through a metal detector following the insurrection at Capitol Hill.
It's no wonder that the woman who walks around Washington, D.C. with a glock is going after a Parkland survivor. But perhaps her time would be better spent addressing the thousands of people who already want her removed from office instead.