From the moment Aisha tells Bloom the reality of her situation, fans likely believe they’re in for a season of reveals about Bloom’s true lineage and the identity of her parents. This is not what happens. Instead, we watch Bloom grow into the kind of fairy who can wield ancient magic by sprouting actual fairy wings and killing Burned Ones through the sheer power of her fire... without any serious explanation. For a moment, it seems possible Bloom is a descendant of the Aster Dell village, which was destroyed years earlier in the war against the Burned Ones. But the residents of Aster Dell were humans who practiced blood magic; Bloom is fairy through and through. As Winx villain Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) explains to Bloom, this means she was stolen as a baby by the “blood witches.” Bloom’s parentage remains wholly unexplored.

