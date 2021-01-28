Netflix’s The Sandman Promises To Be A Dark Twisted Fantasy With An Amazing Cast

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head,” Gaiman shared in an official statement. “I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.”