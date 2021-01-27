Why Everyone Is Talking About GameStop Stocks — Or Is It Stonks?

GameStop sitting amongst Tesla and Amazon after reddit users make it a Fortune 500 company pic.twitter.com/AVUtcjs6gl— Jordan Deeb (@Jordan_Deeb) January 27, 2021
GameStop is a cutting edge gaming and electronics retailer firm out of Texas, awaiting imminent patent approval on a new generation of online merchandise stores... pic.twitter.com/3zWruYf753— Alex Wice (@AWice) January 27, 2021
my tl every other day vs today pic.twitter.com/zjKRHfpPid— Washed up psycho rob (@catholicdad420) January 27, 2021
Traders Devastated To Learn They Would Only Receive Partial Store Credit For GameStop Stock— Aaron West (@oeste) January 27, 2021
It’s funny, the wealthy are all for free market until it negatively impacts them. But billionaires can strategize how to ruin companies and hurt every day people. Regulators are in bed with the billionaires and want to make sure they don’t lose more money on AMC, GameStop, etc.— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 27, 2021
wow stock prices not in line with what a company actually produces who has ever seen this before https://t.co/SUDLIqumMO— the last ace in a lost hand (@leokitty) January 27, 2021
oh no the wrong people are manipulating the stock market— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 26, 2021