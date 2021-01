A Year After Their Sudden Death, Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe & Gianna Bryant

On January 26, Vanessa is remembering her husband and daughter fondly. She took to Instagram to share a personal letter from Gianna’s best friend Aubrey with her 14 million followers, reminding the world that her daughter was a force to be reckoned with even at 14 years old . The emotional letter revealed that Gianna always pushed her friends to be “better versions of themselves,” recalling moments when the young athlete encouraged her teammates and fired up their competitive spirits. It also pointed out that the strides that Gianna had made for gender equality in sports with support from her dad ) would never be forgotten.