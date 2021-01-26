Florida Man Opens “Office Of The Former President”

Just a week after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, newly re-minted Florida Man Donald Trump opened an office in Palm Beach County, Florida that will oversee his duties as a former president. “The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” reads a statement from the office originally published by Reuters.
The announcement of Trump’s new office came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered articles of impeachment to the Senate charging Trump with inciting insurrection for his speech to supporters, many of whom took his words as the instigation they needed to wage a deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6.
Since skipping the inauguration to leave for Mar-a-Lago early on Inauguration Day, Trump has remained relatively silent. This could be in part because he is planning his next moves. It could also be because he was stripped of his social media accounts almost entirely in the wake of the Capitol attack. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter permanently suspended him while YouTube temporarily suspended uploading privileges.
Trump is now (ironically) following the tradition put forth by many former presidents, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, who have post-presidency offices. These offices often host recent announcements, news of current projects, and ways to get in touch with their respective communications teams. Currently, Trump’s office does not appear to have set up an official website, phone number, or social media accounts yet. However, it did appear to briefly have a Wikipedia page. Originally, it claimed: “The Office of the former president is a newly founded entity respected and acknowledged by 75 million Americans.” This version has since been taken down and replaced with language similar to the official statement.
Trump is said to be considering a few different career options now that he is a civilian again, reports Business Insider. After all, in his farewell remarks last Wednesday, Trump reassured supporters that he “will be back in some form.” Among those options are building a $2 billion presidential library, reviving his television career, launching a television or social media network, or running for president again in 2024.
Before leaving office, Trump reportedly discussed forming a new political party called the “Patriot Party,” but recently, his campaign committee, Donald J Trump for President (DJTFP) has attempted to distance Trump from efforts to create a “Patriot Party.” After a new political action committee (PAC) called the Patriot Party suggested that they were co-hosting a joint fundraising campaign with the former president, the DJTFP released a statement disavowing any connection.
Trump's second Senate impeachment trial is expected to start on February 9. No doubt, the new “Office Of The Former President” will be handling his appearances and communications. Perhaps if we are lucky, Giuliani will be scheduling some of the office's press briefings as a local tire company or gas station — whatever works.