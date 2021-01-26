The Bachelor Wasn’t Ready To Tackle Sex Work

Still, Anna ensures that The Bachelor will air her damaging gossip campaign on national television at the end of the group date. After Bachelor Matt James leaves the room, Anna confronts Brittany in front of a handful of other contestants, saying, “I actually was getting messages from people in Chicago … that you’re an escort.” Now this is no longer a matter between Anna, her villainous partner Victoria, and an unwitting Brittany. Instead, the entire cast of women has been brought into the so-called “drama” (this situation is actually far more dangerous than traditional reality TV silliness). Anna “apologizes” for sharing such an allegation while also forcing Brittany to answer it. Anna has backed Brittany into a corner and guarantees the word “escort” will follow her for the rest of her life, no matter her answer.

