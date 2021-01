Cardi B Got Real About Breakouts & Asked Her Twitter Followers For Help

Like so many of us struggling with winter dryness combined with daily mask-wearing, Cardi B revealed today that her skin hasn't been on its best behavior . The rapper took to Twitter to have a come-to-Jesus moment with her followers and get tips on how to treat her breakouts. "I been breaking out lately, and my face is extremely dry," she wrote. "I don't think these products are working. I think it's the water out here …What are some good products for little blackheads breakouts and dry skin on your face?" Cardi shared a close-up photo of her skin, giving followers a look at her breakouts. "It's been happening for like 3 months now," she said.