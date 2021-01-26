For those looking to elevate their stay-at-home spaces in 2021: Crate and Barrel has teamed up with Parachute to bring shoppers a new line of bedding and bath essentials that are nothing short of dreamy. "Our new partnership with Parachute is an exciting way to expand our assortment with responsibly-sourced, premium bedding options that will allow shoppers to create the perfect bedroom sanctuary,” Alicia Waters, Crate and Barrel's Chief Marketing Officer, explained.
The collection combines Parachute’s Cali-casual aesthetic with Crate and Barrel's timeless design expertise — resulting in an elevated-yet-comfy array of sheets, duvets, blankets, throw pillows, bath towels, robes, and Parachute's expertly crafted mattress. “Finding warmth and well-being at home has never been more important, and starting 2021 off by helping our customers create a bedroom escape for a good night’s sleep was a top priority," Waters shared.
The collection is available online and in-stores at Crate and Barrel from now through July 31. We rounded up the best of these sanctuary-building home buys ahead.
