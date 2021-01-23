These realizations take Jules into the actual fantasy sex scene, which eventually feels violent. In the fantasy apartment, Jules and Tyler have passionate sex. But, Jules is unable to fully enjoy the encounter because Rue is wandering away from her, lighting a joint. Jules reaches out to Rue, calling for her, but Rue ignores Jules and locks the nearby bathroom door. In a later scene, Jules explains to Dr. Nichols that she has a recurring nightmare where Rue locks that same door and dies of an overdose in the bathroom. Considering the pills Jules has just seen in the bedside drawer during her sexual fantasy, it seems likely she thinks Rue is about to die due to her hookup with Tyler.

