Did Sabrina Carpenter Just Address The “Drivers License” Drama In Her New Song?

Every generation needs their Disney drama: It’s the law. For millennials, it was the love triangle of Hilary Duff/Lindsay Lohan/Aaron Carter circa 2004. For Gen Z, it’s whatever is going on between Olivia Rodrigo/Sabrina Carpenter/Joshua Bassett.
Whether the drama is actually real, or just rumored, is besides the point: it’s about the intrigue, the drama, the story — oh right, and good songs, too. And now, Sabrina Carpenter has released a song that she says tells “her side.”
In her new single “Skin,” Carpenter sings about trying to stay resilient while someone tries to drive a wedge in her relationship.
Advertisement
You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he's on mine, she sings. I wish you knew that even you can't get under my skin if I don't let you in.
Many believe that the song is a response to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's“drivers license," a breakup ballad-turned TikTok viral hit beloved for its illustrative and heartbreaking Taylor Swift-esque narrative. Released on January 8, the internet has convinced itself that it’s about the sudden end of a relationship involving three clear characters: the narrator (Rodrigo), the person who broke her heart (according to fans, her HSMTM costar Bassett is the No.1 suspect), and an intimidating blonde girl (who is likely Carpenter, considering the pointed lyrics in her new surprise track). Between "driver's license" and "Skin," Bassett released his own song, "Lie Lie Lie," on January 14, feeding the growing narrative.
Besides the fact that Carpenter released this particular song at this particular time, there are two lyrics that fans feel especially seem to make direct references to "drivers license." In Rodrigo's song, she references a "blonde girl" who her ex left her for. In "Skin," Carpenter sings: Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme. Then later on the bridge, another convenient turn of phrase: Don't drive yourself insane/ It won't always be this way.
Listen, we're not here to speculate on the details of a teenager's love life, because what's really important here is that whatever is going on over there has inspired some great songs (yes, even "Lie Lie Lie" has a little somethin') and some even btter driving music.
And, for what it's worth, Lohan and Duff reportedly made up and became friendly again in 2007. Let's just say we wouldn't be mad at a future Rodrigo/Carpenter collab next.