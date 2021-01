Clare & Dale’s Bachelorette Breakup Is Even Messier Than You Thought

It’s now looking very unlikely that things will ever be copacetic between the exes because new reports are alleging that the breakup wasn’t a joint decision after all — Clare actually found out that she had been dumped via her fiancé’s Instagram iOS press release, same as us. To make matters even worse, Dale was allegedly dating another woman throughout the duration of his relationship with Clare. A source told E! Online that the former athlete has been involved with a real estate agent named Eleonora Srugo the end of 2019. The woman, who Dale insisted was just a friend and business partner, reportedly bragged to her friends about “sneaking around with Dale” while they were in New York City. Yikes.