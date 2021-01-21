Jessie J Gave Herself A Dramatic At-Home Haircut — & Documented It On Instagram

Yesterday, English singer Jessie J posted an Instagram video giving fans an in-process look at her DIY haircut. With chunks of hair strewn all over the floor and laughter as our only clues, we weren’t sure if we were witnessing a hair fail in the making or the work of an unsung genius creative. Luckily, it ended up being the latter.
This was not a small trim, either: Between the fits of laughter captured in the audio, Jessie J held up a lock of hair that appeared to be about four or five inches long. "It looks like life right now...uneven," the singer wrote in her Instagram caption. "But man do I feel lighter," she continued, offering a clue to the style she was going for: "The short bob is back, baby."
The mystery look didn't stay that way for long: The same day, Jessie J posted a follow-up photo of the finished look, proving she could have a second calling as a hairstylist. The "after" shot reveals a sharp, chin-length bob with soft bangs that looks borderline professional. "Home hair cut by me," the songwriter wrote. "Appointments for haircuts by me now available on Zoom…"
Whether you've delved into the world of home hairstyling since the start of quarantine almost a year ago or you've let your hair grow long, Jessie J's DIY bob has us feeling emboldened to try something new. Maybe we’re not ready for a big chop, but we might just bust out our scissors and work up to it.