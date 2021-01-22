If you haven’t jumped to fill your wardrobe with 2021’s biggest fashion trends come January 1, you’re not alone. With the future still uncertain and many continuing to work from home due to the ongoing pandemic, there’s little desire to fill your closet with pieces that may not be as trendy in six months. Instead, many people are giving their wardrobe essentials — staples that they have been wearing for the last year, and that won’t go out of style in the next one — a slight refresh. (Others are downsizing their closets altogether in favor of capsule closets.)
To figure out which basics and transitional pieces are worth investing in, we turned to some of our favorite retailers. Not ready to ditch your matching sweatsuit, even when you return to work? You don’t have to, thanks to this year’s newest loungewear trend Athflow. Have you been living in cable-knit sweaters and cardigans? Knit dresses and sweaters with cutouts might have to be your next purchase.
Ahead, trends that will give your staples a 2021 style twist.
To figure out which basics and transitional pieces are worth investing in, we turned to some of our favorite retailers. Not ready to ditch your matching sweatsuit, even when you return to work? You don’t have to, thanks to this year’s newest loungewear trend Athflow. Have you been living in cable-knit sweaters and cardigans? Knit dresses and sweaters with cutouts might have to be your next purchase.
Ahead, trends that will give your staples a 2021 style twist.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.