The sleeper hit of 2021 arrived early and ended quickly. The French series Lupin has exceeded expectations on Netflix, becoming the streaming service's biggest hit of the year. The show is expected to reach 70 million households by the end of January — it premiered on Jan. 8 — and plenty more have yet to discover the French heist series, but fans are already looking forward to a second season.
Lupin premiered with just five episodes, which is more than enough time to convince fans to fall in love with Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a Sénegalese immigrant who raised himself to be a true con artist — one with style and morals. Inspired by Arsène Lupin, a popular character in French fiction created by Maurice Leblanc, Assane is a "gentleman thief," whose big heist leads him down the road to justice and revenge. It's equal parts fun heist — with plenty of costume changes and slick pick pocketing — family drama, immigrant story, and critique of white privilege and classism.
If you've watched it, you love it. And if you love it, you'll be happy to know that Lupin Part II is already in the works. In fact, all five episodes have already been filmed. Not even the global pandemic can keep more Lupin from hitting Netflix. But until then, here are 15 shows to stream for your dose of heist glory.