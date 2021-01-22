10 Goods That Make New Year’s Resolutions Feel Less Terrible

While there will always be something sublime about the December 31 moment when clocks all around the world strike midnight, the hype around New Year's Resolutions is dying out. It's getting harder and harder to breathe in the magic with all that new-year-new-me noise stuffing up January's fresh air. Instead of crumbling up the set of expectations we annually hold ourselves to and tossing them aside, we found some alluring merchandise that will help us conquer our 2021 ambitions.
We're talking about clever shopping solutions that actually encourage us, not force us, to live our "best lives" — whatever that may look like! There's everything from healthy meal-delivery services that don't sacrifice flavor to elegant candle-making kits for mastering new trendy hobbies, bamboo hampers that turn cleaning into an extra-chic affair, and wildly engaging virtual fitness classes. Click ahead to invest in a more magical new year with goods that will make the most of your time.
