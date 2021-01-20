Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its V-Day Collection — & We’re Drooling

They say that the key to one's heart is through their stomach, so it makes sense that we often celebrate Valentine's Day with chocolate-dipped fruit, sugar hearts, and Champagne. But Bath & Body Works would argue that you can't discount the nose as the starting point in that equation.
Think about it: Just a whiff of rich, melty chocolate or freshly-popped rosé can be intoxicating in and of itself, which is why Valentine's Day makes for the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a sweet vanilla perfume, body lotion, or even a strawberry donut-scented candle — all of which can be enjoyed longer than any overpriced box of chocolate-covered whatever.
So, to ring in the holiday of love this year, everyone's favorite destination for gourmand scents just dropped a brand-new assortment of exclusive Valentine's Day fragrances. Whether you're looking for a shower gel, body lotion, fine-fragrance mist, or a candle, you can get yours wrapped in pink and red sparkles, with a sugary scent like Coconut Cream Pie, Raspberry Jam Donut, Chocolate Covered Cherry, or a Strawberry Pound Cake.
If you're gifting, Bath & Body Works also has tons of new Valentine's Day-themed sets, from aromatherapy to pre-wrapped hand soaps. Any way you shop, you can't go wrong treating yourself or someone you love to the lingering smell of sugar — though you can go wrong if you wait too long to shop, then have to pay extra for shipping to get your special doughnut candle before February 14th.
