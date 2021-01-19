Katie Holmes Channeled Her Dawson’s Creek Character With Her Latest Look

Capeside wasn’t the only place where we saw sweaters mimicking scarves in the late ‘90s and ‘00s. Throughout the show’s run between 1998 and 2003, the style hack appeared in other TV shows and films and pop culture in general. Selma Blair frequented them in nearly every movie she starred in during the two decades, including Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions. Autumn Reeser from The OC — which ran a little later, from 2003 to 2007 — frequently wore her lime green and pink cardigans tied around her shoulders, too.