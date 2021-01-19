Armie Hammer Apologizes For “Miss Cayman” Photo As Allegations Mount Against Him

If you’re still trying to make sense of the whole — gestures broadly — mess surrounding Armie Hammer, don't worry. You’re definitely not alone. But while the actor has kept pretty quiet about most of the allegations brought forth against him in recent weeks, he’s now specifically addressed at least one thing.
Hammer apologized for a video leaked from his now not-so-private Instagram, in which he referred to a woman who is not the actual Miss Cayman Islands as “Miss Cayman.” (Stay with me here). He told the Cayman Compass on January 17, "I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused."
"My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he added.
In the video, Hammer walks into a hotel room pretending it's just a standard room, but as he gives a tour of the place, we see a woman in black lingerie on his bed on all fours, and her backside seems to be a bit reddened. He walks by her and jokingly pans from her to the balcony as if she wasn't there.
Alongside the video reads the caption: "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like fucking Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."
The actor and his family have been quarantined in the Cayman Islands for most of the pandemic. Despite Hammer's few trips back to the States, he's now back in the islands with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he's currently getting a divorce and their two young children.
After the video first leaked to The Daily Mail, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee was very upset that Hammer had dragged their good name into his whole ordeal, and denied the woman had anything to do with their organization. "The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant," a statement read. "The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all reference to Miss Cayman from his social medial channels."
Over the past few weeks, explicit direct messages have been circulating around allegedly from Hammer to a former partner of many years, who claims they engaged in sex acts that felt threatening and non-consensual. While he hasn't fully address his involvement in the upsetting claims, he did recently "step away" from a movie he was planning to film with J.Lo, saying that given "the vicious and spurious online attacks" against him, he "cannot in good conscience now leave [his] children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."
Now that we may know some of what he posted on his secret Instagram account, reportedly under the username "el_destructo_86," it seems to be opening a whole new can of worms. Other leaked photos seem to show the actor taking a drug test and admitting to having "DMT and benzos" in his system, and talking openly about his impending divorce. His apology has barely scratched the surface of what has allegedly been happening behind closed doors for years.
Refinery29 reached out to Hammer for comment, but did not hear back at time of publishing.