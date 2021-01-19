We Finally Know What’s Up With Those 5 New Bachelor Contestants

One Bachelor contestant self-eliminated during the Jan. 18 episode, but the rest of the women are no closer to winning Matt James' heart. That's because the promo for the Jan. 25 episode teased that five new Bachelor contestants show up for a chance with Matt. It's similar to what happened on Tayshia Adams' season where she got a handful of new contestants after Clare Crawley left the show and Tayshia stepped in. Only this time it was a contestant who left early — Sarah Trott — and not the lead.
Matt and Sarah quickly forged a connection, but she ultimately decided that she needed to be home with her family since her father has ALS. She didn't want to miss out on more time with him. It's not clear if these new contestants coming in had anything to do with Sarah's departure, but it might not hurt to try and distract Matt after he was visibly heartbroken by her leaving. Enter Brittany Galvin, Catalina Morales, Kim Li, Michelle Young, and Ryan Claytor.
All five were part of the original potential cast of 43 women that ABC dropped in October 2020. Eventually, just 32 of those women got to meet Matt on night one. But now five more are being added to the cast, as was previously speculated about by spoiler blogger Reality Steve. He had the names of the five late entrants early on, but the most recent promo finally confirmed his suspicions.
Here's what you need to know about the newbies.
Brittany Galvin
The 23 year old is from Chicago, Illinois. She makes a splash on the show when she kisses Matt right out of the limo and tells the other women that the show was saving "the best for last." But she's also rumored to be the contestant that Anna Redman accuses of being an "escort." With Sarah gone and Queen Victoria Larson perhaps leaving soon as well, it seems from the promo like much of the rest of the season's drama centers on Brittany.
Catalina Morales
Also spotted in the promo was 29-year-old Catalina from Caguas, Puerto Rico. According to her Instagram bio, she's a lawyer and the former Miss Universe Puerto Rico from 2015.
Kim Li
This 28 year old contestant is from Cypress, California and is a cardio-surgical ICU nurse, per her Instagram. She's been working throughout the pandemic, so filming the show must have been a welcome break.
Michelle Young
In the season-long promo, Michelle can be seen on a one-on-one with Matt. "I've potentially found someone who is going to change the world with me," she says. She's 27 and from Woodbury, Minnesota.
Ryan Claytor
The final new contestant is 25-year-old Ryan from Mechanicsville, Virginia who tells Matt that he "looks so fine" in the promo. She's already used to being on TV because she's been a dancer on the FX series Pose, according to her Instagram bio.
The introduction of five new contestants has already thrown the rest of the house into chaos, based on the promo. Just what are these women going to do when Bachelor Nation member Heather Martin eventually shows up too?