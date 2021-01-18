How The Racial Trauma Of 2020 F*cked With Our Bodies & What To Do About It in 2021

Dr. Crawford, on the other hand, says that in 2021, Blue Monday is “kind of a joke." “I think it would be unreasonable to suggest that Monday will be the lowest point in time in people’s lives in terms of their mood. That cannot be true because of the situation that we've been in over the course of the pandemic, in which rates of depression and anxiety have tripled, in which more than 40% of individuals present with symptoms of depression and anxiety.” Since so many people have been separated from their support systems during the pandemic and there are less mood-boosting winter activities to engage in, Dr. Crawford says this isn’t just a seasonal issue. “I think that people will continue to experience hardships way beyond Blue Monday.”