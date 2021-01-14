Dua Lipa Describes Her Enviable Life At The Hadids’ Idyllic Farm

After releasing her best album yet in early 2020, it makes sense that Grammy winner Dua Lipa would want to take some time for herself during the pandemic. But now that we know how and who she spent it with, it's pretty clear that the Hadids take quarantine to the next level.
In her Rolling Stone cover story, Lipa described her time at Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania. She's been dating Yolanda's son Anwar for well over a year now (he's the person to thank for Future Nostalgia's happy love bops), and decided to hole up there during the pandemic lockdown. You might remember it as the same place Anwar's sister Gigi stayed during her first pregnancy.
Life on the farm, which is located 30 miles outside Philadelphia in a town called New Hope, sounds idyllic. “Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals," Lipa said. These animals include cows, goats, and the horses that Gigi loves to ride (Lipa described her equestrian skills as "not good").
Lipa gifted her boyfriend two pygmy goats, Funky and Bam-Bam, for Christmas last year, which they apparently snuggle with. “You can take them inside,” she said. “They love a cuddle.”
In the past year, the Hadids have shared many beautiful photos of their serene life on the farm. I just can't stop thinking about the fact that while I was struggling to knit an ugly hat and burn through my Netflix queue in a tiny apartment, the Hadid women were planting lavender and arranging crystal mazes. Congrats to Lipa for getting an invitation.
In the interview, the singer also made a rare remark about her private relationship with Anwar: “I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others." Hopefully it stays that way — losing that farm would be devastating.