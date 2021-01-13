Riz Ahmed Got Married & Is Being Very Mysterious About It

British actor Riz Ahmed casually forgot to mention that he's off the market (cry). In an interview on the Grounded podcast, the 38-year-old actor let it slip that "he hadn’t been married for very long,” which is the first time he's ever mentioned being married at all.
Ahmed is currently in Northern California, where he was reportedly wrapping up filming on a new project. He said he decided to stay for a while after filming wrapped because it’s where his “wife’s family” is from. “I think it’s the first time I’ve mentioned it in an interview so congratulations on that incredibly exciting scoop," Ahmed said.
Advertisement
“I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or dating history," he continued, without saying anything else about his marriage or new spouse.
It makes sense that revealing this personal news wouldn't be the first thing on his mind (no offense to said-mystery wife). Besides being a private person, Ahmed has been pretty busy: on January 11, he won a best actor award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards for his new film, Sound of Metal, in which he plays a heavy-metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing. More like the Sound of Matrimony, amirite?
Refinery29 reached out to Ahmed for comment.