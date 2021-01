Hot Chocolate Bombs Exist & Here’s Where To Buy Them

Hot chocolate bombs are a bit of a misnomer: they do not tick; they do not explode; they do not produce the same mega-vibrations as a New Year's Eve fireworks display. What hot chocolate bombs actually do: gracefully melt away beneath a waterfall of steamed milk; bubble out pillowy marshmallows, crunchy peppermint bark, and rainbow sprinkles; make a mug of hot cocoa mmm. After rising in popularity via TikTok over the holiday season, hot chocolate bombs have now become THE trending Valentine's Day treat of 2021.