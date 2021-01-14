Here are a few easy ways to savor small moments of joy: Write in a gratitude journal every day; commit to taking five full minutes to really celebrate a happy moment right after it happens; share your win with friends or family; take a picture of something related to the moment, save it to a specific photo album, and scroll through those shots at night before bed. These actions help make your joyful moments "stickier," giving you more resilience to get through tough times too.