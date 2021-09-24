Best For: Fans of clitoral stimulation

Ratings: 216 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars

The Hype: "I've had and explored other vibes that focus on clitoral stimulation. Some are good and some are better. Up until this point, my top choice was the Lelo Sona. It was a sure bet for a quick and strong orgasm... it's a wham, bam, thank you ma'am sort of device. However, I actually prefer Aer and the Aer has become my go-to. It doesn't work as quickly on me as the Sona... and it's kinda the better for it. The orgasms I've had with the Aer are much longer-lasting and much more of a, like, cultivated experience. I like the orgasms I get from the Aer over the Sona. Like, the Aer is how I want to feel when I have an orgasm in a relationship. The Sona is just when I want to get off. Does that make sense? I'm definitely happy with — and still falling for — the Aer." – Dame Reviewer