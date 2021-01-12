Angie Thomas’ Concrete Rose Advocates For Black Men & Boys The Way Society Won’t

“Yeah, I have to leave it in 2020 for a bit. [laughs] For my own mental health’s sake. I think those stories are obviously very important. I will never say those stories are not important. I wish publishing didn't act as if those are the only stories Black creators can tell. I wish the media didn’t act like that. Not my publisher. My publisher’s like, ‘Angie, do what you want.’ But I know that for other Black creatives, we’ve been made to feel as if there's only one story we can tell, and that’s struggle. I always wanted to fight against that by infusing so much love and joy in my stories in the midst of whatever struggle my characters may be facing. But I understand, again, that we are often boxed in and I never wanted anybody to box me in.