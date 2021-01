Meanwhile, there’s drama back at the hotel. Some of the women say they’re happy for Bri getting the date, and Victoria, the one whose job title is “queen,” says, “I didn’t talk to Bri, so I don’t have that little friendship that you guys have.” She adds of the date, “I’m not jealous. I just, like, I want that.” That speaks for itself. Further staking her claim as the villain, Victoria is shown talking to a person wearing a mask, likely a producer, about how she’s already sick of everyone. As the evening goes on, Victoria says she doesn’t want a group date and that her roommate, Marylynn, is “psychologically disturbed.” We have seen no evidence to support this, but Marylynn does say something about wanting to get to know Victoria so she can understand why she’s the way she is. Victoria decides to sleep on a couch in protest.