This is a week of 2021 Netflix firsts. On Friday, January 15, the streaming service premieres its first dishy reality TV show of the year: Bling Empire. The series, about the bougiest Asian denizens of Los Angeles, is heavily banking on your interest in seeing if the extravagance of Crazy Rich Asians exists in real life. On that same day, Netflix its first action blockbuster of 2021, Anthony Mackie-starrer Outside the Wire, following in the footsteps of 2020’s Extraction and The Old Guard.
Earlier in the week, we got Night Stalker, the streamer’s inaugural serial killer docuseries of the year. The macabre genre has become the grim bread and butter of Netflix over the last half decade. Beyond these buzzy releases, you can also find a new season of an adult cartoon, a much-needed documentary, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
