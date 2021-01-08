Are Photos Disappearing From Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Amid Split Rumors?

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have yet to address the reports that they're allegedly getting a divorce, but in true Kardashian family fashion, Kim seems to be running some sort of suspicious social media triage.
Things certainly haven't been smooth between the couple for the last few years. Fans however, suspected that things between Kanye and Kim have been especially rocky because the two had spent the holidays apart — Kanye in Wyoming and Kim in California with their four children — and because they spotted her without her wedding ring in a recent Instagram photo.
Kim Kardashian Removed Her Wedding Ring in Her Latest Instagram Photo! https://t.co/VC0L0O5Q2G #KimKardashian #Skims #WeddingRing pic.twitter.com/8C2V4gkB9c— Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) January 7, 2021
This is especially notable because the SKIMS owner basically swore off wearing any fancy jewelry after experiencing a traumatizing robbery in 2016 in Paris. Her engagement ring was stolen and wasn't replaced, so she just kept wearing the wedding band from then on.
However, on January 6, the day after the reports surfaced about her impending divorce, Kim was photographed in Los Angeles with it back on her finger. And she deleted the aforementioned Instagram photo.
Is Kim is going out of her way to signal that she and Kanye aren't splitting up? Another explanation is that Kim is trying to keep suspicion at bay before revealing the truth on the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While it's not the most favorable gossip for her, it definitely stirs excitement and anticipation for the reality show.
Kim isn't the only one who fans have noticed has been engaging in sketchy social media practices lately. Her sister Kylie Jenner notably went through her own cleanse, unfollowing all but 28 accounts on Instagram after the new year. She's now mostly following her family members and a few others, but unfollowed many of her close friends, including Sofia Richie, Fai Khadra, Rosalía, Harry Hudson, Victoria Villarroel, Ariel Tejada, and Yris Palmer.
One could assume that this is part of some harmless 2021 resolution to do some maintenance on their social channels (we're all about it!), but we're talking about the most media-of-all-kinds-savvy family in the world. They're always one step ahead.